The Clarksville Blue Tigers returned to the court one night after falling to the Rivercrest Rebels and got back to their winning ways, posting a thrilling 71-70 Tuesday win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
The Tigers played the contest without the services of starters Jaydan Reed-Rose and Na’Quavus Caesar, and the Tigers had to survive two additional starters — Amarion Black and R.K. Minter — fouling out of the game.
Things certainly got interesting down the stretch with the Blue Tigers holding a 69-66 advantage with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Linden-Kildare would journey down the court, with L-K’s Rollie Patterson burying a 3-pointer from the right corner while being fouled on the play. He proceeded to make the charity shot, handing L-K a 70-69 lead with around four and a half seconds remaining.
However, the visiting Tigers were slapped with a technical foul for having too many players on the floor. Clarksville reserve guard Devin Scales marched to the free throw line and delivered a pair of clutch free throws that ended scoring in the contest, and gave head coach Standford Hill Jr.’s team the victory that lifted the Blue Tigers to a 4-1 district mark.
“We made our free throws down the stretch and we made some timely stops,” Hill said. “And I was proud of the way we made plays to hold off a determined, well-coached team from Linden-Kildare. We were fortunate to survive and get the win.”
Scales was certainly instrumental in the victory. He and Isaiah Scott led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points each. Scales knocked down three 3-pointers and made eight of his 10 free throw attempts in the final quarter.
Scott proved to be a force down low as he scored 10 of his points in the first half, and contributed defensively throughout the ballgame.
Clarksville opened the game with a 15-1 run capped by A’zarrion Presley’s drive for a bucket, but Patterson’s 3-point bomb closed out scoring in the first period to send the visiting Tigers into the second quarter trailing 20-11.
Linden-Kildare closed the gap to within four points on two occasions in period two, the final arriving at 28-24 before the Blue Tigers used a 3-pointer from Jamarian Williams with 3:40 remaining in the initial half to move the Clarksville advantage to 31-24. Hill’s troops would eventually end the half holding a 39-32 lead.
The Blue Tigers charged out in the third quarter using a 10-4 run fueled by the play of Minter, Williams and Scott to build a 13-point, 49-36 advantage when Scott scored inside with just under five minutes left in the period. But when the teams entered the fourth quarter, the Clarksville lead had been trimmed to 54-50.
Linden-Kildare took its first lead of the game at 64-63 with a little under two minutes left in regulation, but Scales would move to the charity stripe deadlocking the game at 64.
With less than two minutes to play, Scales again toed the line, pushing the Blue Tigers’ advantage to 66-64 before the visiting Tigers again tied the contest at 66-all.
A pair of free throws from Octavio Resendiz and another from Scales gave Clarksville a 69-66 advantage with 35 seconds left on the clock.
Black produced 14 points before fouling out of the game in the second half. Minter canned eight points before joining Black on the bench. Clarksville made 15 of 25 free throw attempts, and knocked down five 3-pointers in the game.
