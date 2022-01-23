Offensively and defensively, everything seemed to be working for the Paris Wildcats on Friday, as they cruised to a dominating 91-36 win over Pleasant Grove.
“I honestly think that’s the best we’ve played all season,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said of the effort. “We did just about everything well on both sides of the ball.”
The Wildcats wasted no time establishing control of the game, and by the end of the first quarter, they already had 30 points and a 23-point lead.
Shooting guard Micah Jenkins caught fire from 3-point territory yet again for Paris, the latest in a string of strong shooting performances from him. Paris’ 6’7” Jaelyn Lee added 14 points, and while 14 is far from Lee’s highest-scoring performance, he said it was likely Lee’s most well-rounded performance.
“Jaelyn went off and showed just how dominant he could be,” Steed said. “He didn’t have a ton of points, but he shot a high percentage and just didn’t force anything. But he was blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, getting steals and he made a number of really great outlet passes.”
As a team, ball movement was key to the Wildcats’ explosive scoring. Jagger Moore led the way in that department, setting up teammates all night long with stellar passing, and finishing with five assists
Moore also made an impact on the other end of the floor, as he, Carlton Hicks and Garrius Savage played aggressive on-ball defense, which in turn led to several fast break points for the Wildcats.
“I’m very happy with how we played, and I honestly think that was one of our better team wins this season,” Steed said. “Everyone executed and did their part. There was great ball movement, and that opened everything up.
“I was expecting to win, but I didn’t think we’d beat them that soundly.”
