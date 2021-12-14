Koron Davis scored 24 points, leading Paris Junior College to a strong second half that buried Coastal Bend College 71-51 Saturday afternoon.
He and Anthony Latty, at 6’8” the Dragons’ tallest player, had fans roaring in the second half as the two knocked down backboard-rattling slam dunks — often back to back.
Followers of Bowman Academy High School in Gary, Indiana, where Davis last season led his team to the state basketball tournament, wouldn’t have been surprised. The 6’6” Davis averaged 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals a game.
Christian Ashby again was on fire, nailing a quartet of 3-pointers. Ronald Holmes finished with 14 points, Ashby 12, and Latty 11.
Paris led only 31-30 at the half.
“Basically, we really began to defend, played as a team,” Davis said.
“Coach told us we needed to pick up the pace and work on the things we did in practice, and we came out strong. We defended well. We were able to stop them, and we kept pushing the lead,” Holmes added.
Paris improved to 4-0 in Region XIV and 10-3 overall. The victory was the eighth straight for the Dragons, who are tied with Kilgore College atop Region XIV after two weeks of conference games.
With the beginning of the second half, Paris went on an 11-2 run to go from 31-20 to 41-32. The Cougars managed to outscore Paris 10-7 and get to within 49-42 midway through the second half.
Over the next nine minutes, Coastal Bend was up to only 44 points when Paris coach Bill Foy emptied his bench, giving minutes to players who seldom get playing time.
Of their 21 second-half points, the Cougars scored a third of them in the final 81 seconds.
Jaylen Williams led Coastal Bend with 16 points. Lonzo Rand was also in double figures with 12 points.
Paris has a nonconference game with Grayson College on Thursday that will wrap up its fall semester play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.