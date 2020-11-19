The Prairiland Patriots basketball team took to the court Tuesday for the first time this season and looked strong in their debut, beating Mt. Pleasant 57-47.
Senior Hannah Murdock led the way for the Lady Patriots, finishing with a team-high 23 points.
Abi Farmer added 11 points, Mallorie Sneed and Kiersten Bridges each had seven points, Ali Sessums scored five, and Chloe Raley and TJ Folse finished with two points apiece.
The team will be at home Friday against Daingerfield, with JV starting at 5:30 and the varisty game to follow.
