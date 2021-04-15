For the last two years, the Detroit Lady Eagles basketball team has been under the leadership of coach Joseph Musgrove, who has led the team into postseason play both years. When next season rolls around, however, he won’t be the head coach, though he will still be coaching for Detroit ISD.
Detroit girls athletics coordinator Jeff Allensworth said said on Tuesday that the school is looking to hire a new head girls basketball coach, and that Musgrove will likely join the coaching staff of the boys’ basketball team.
“We’re trying to cut back on overlap; like I coach both golf at the same time as softball, and I also coach volleyball on top of that,” Allensworth said. “Coach Musgrove has done a great job overseeing the girls’ team, and we have every intention of keeping him with the district.”
The move comes just weeks after the school parted ways with former boys’ basketball coach Da’on Savage.
Musgrove declined to comment.
