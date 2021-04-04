By making it to the regional quarterfinals, the North Lamar Pantherette soccer team made program history. Unfortunately, that was where their magical run through the playoffs and season came to an end Thursday, as they fell to the Henderson Lady Lions 7-1.
Despite the lopsided score, the Pantherettes stayed competitive throughout the majority of the first half, especially in the first roughly 20 minutes of play.
Henderson got on the board first just four minutes into the game with a goal from close range, but sophomore Pantherette Maddie Walters answered back literally seconds later, taking the ball the majority of the length of the field, evading a number of Lady Lion defenders and pocketing a shot into the top right corner of the net, out of the reach of the Henderson goalie.
“They pulled away eventually, but we made them work for everything in that first half,” North Lamar head coach Michael Pointer said.
Ultimately, as the game wore on, the Pantherettes found it more and more difficult to keep the ball out of Henderson’s possession for extended periods of time, and the Lady Lions were able to rain a barrage of shots down on North Lamar goalie Aveonia Allen, while their own goalie only faced a handful of shots on goal throughout the game, most of which came in the first 20 or so minutes of play.
The Lady Lions broke the tie with a goal roughly halfway through the opening half, and then netted two more before the halftime buzzer sounded.
Allen made some spectacular saves for her team, but was unable to keep up with the sheer volume of shots Henderson fired off.
Pointer welled up with pride after the game when thinking about how far these Pantherettes had come from the start of the season.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Pointer said. “This was an up-and-down season, and they fought through everything.”
In particular, Pointer highlighted not just the play, but also the veteran leadership, of the team’s senior class.
“This is two senior classes we’ve had in a row that have been really special,” he said. “They understand what it takes and they set an example for the younger girls. And it feeds off each other.”
Looking ahead to the future of Pantherette soccer, Pointer said he hopes this team will help establish a culture and precedent of success for future Pantherettes.
“I think this is a step towards creating that culture where we’re getting deep into the playoffs year in and year out,” he said. “It’s going to take us being a team all the time, but the leadership and the passion is there.”
