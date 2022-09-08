The Chisum Lady Mustangs have been on a tear so far this season, currently sitting at No. 4 in the statewide polls. And they kept that momentum going on Tuesday with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Redwater Lady Dragons.
Things didn’t come easily for Chisum in the opening set, and in fact the Lady Mustangs were forced to make a remarkable comeback to come out on top. Redwater was on set point, up 24-18 and needing just one more point to win.
However, the Lady Mustangs had other plans. With Peyton Holland on the service line, the team rattled off eight straight points to steal the set.
Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson pointed to the work done by middle blocker Emma Garner as a big reason for the team’s comeback, as she was the team’s most efficient and dynamic offensive weapon.
“Emma was big for us in that first set at the net, but also for the entire game,” Nickerson said. “She had some really big blocks for us that really seemed to kill all their momentum.”
Nickerson said the wild comeback helped to fire her team up, while also deflating the Lady Dragons.
“I know how frustrating it is to be at 24 (points) and not be able to win one point out of the next eight,” she said. “But we’ve been doing things like that a lot this year. I think it shows the confidence these girls have in themselves and their abilities.”
After her excellent first set, Holland was pulled for the remainder of the game, as she continues to nurse a shoulder problem, Nickerson said.
“I could tell she wanted to be out there and playing, but long-term, we’re just trying to make sure she doesn’t make it any worse.”
The Lady Mustangs were able to manage just fine without their senior leader, however. The team was able to control the pace of the game with good passing and kills by Garner and Brooklyn Atnip.
And Lady Mustang Hope Ensor had perhaps her best outing of her young varsity volleyball career, finishing with nine kills and a trio of blocks.
“Hope is just getting better each and every day,” Nickerson said. “It’s really exciting to see.”
Even the third set, which Chisum won by five, did not feel as close as the final score suggests, Nickerson added.
Atnip did a little bit of everything, recording 15 assists, seven kills, a block, a pair of aces and 12 digs. And Garner’s 13 kills and six blocks were both team highs. In her limited playing time, Holland still managed to rack up four kills and two aces.
District play begins Friday for Chisum, as the Lady ’Stangs will face off against top-20 Edgewood.
“We’re not going to make a big deal out of any games,” Nickerson said. “We’re going to approach our games with the same mindset each time.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
