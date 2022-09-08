chisum logo

The Chisum Lady Mustangs have been on a tear so far this season, currently sitting at No. 4 in the statewide polls. And they kept that momentum going on Tuesday with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Redwater Lady Dragons.

Things didn’t come easily for Chisum in the opening set, and in fact the Lady Mustangs were forced to make a remarkable comeback to come out on top. Redwater was on set point, up 24-18 and needing just one more point to win.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.