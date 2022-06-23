Travel baseball has ramped up for the summer, bringing the 11U Legends Orange team to the world series in Dallas, which will take place July 6-10. The team consists of local athletes from several schools in the Red River Valley.
The Legends Orange accumulated a fantastic record of 30-7 after competing in several tournaments since April. It has collected five tournament championships this season along with a second place finish. The team will play its last tournament for the season when it travels to play in the world championship.
“I really enjoy coaching this group of boys, they practice hard and compete every time they step out onto the field,” Head Coach Scott Moffitt said. “They have improved constantly this year with every game they play.”
Beyond the world series tournament, the team will also join a skills challenge taking place in Texas Rangers Globe Life Park. The challenge will test teamwork, speed and batting skills.
“The skills challenge will be a great experience for the team,” Moffit said. “It will be something they will never forget and will get to hold onto t
