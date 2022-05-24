The Prairiland Lady Patriots’ tremendous softball season came to a close Saturday, as they fell to Hughes Springs in a decisive third game of the regional semifinals, falling 9-7. The Lady Patriots finished the season with a record of 28-9-4.
In Saturday’s matchup against Hughes Springs, Prairiland scored first after McKenna Guest retired the side in the top half of the first.
Guest reached base when she singled, and two errors by the Mustangs’ defense loaded the bases for the Lady Patriots. Then, Randi Crawford ripped a line drive to right field to score the game’s first run.
Jada Torres added a run for the Patriots when she hit a sacrifice fly into the outfield that scored Lanna Riney from third.
Hughes Springs tried to answer back in the top of the second inning after hitting two singles in the frame, but a spectacular play by Allison Choate ended the threat when she tagged her bag and threw the ball to Crawford for an inning-ending double play.
Jayme Potter started things off for the Patriots in the second when she placed a hit right up the gut to put the lead-off runner on. Potter was moved to second base on an excellent bunt by Chloe Raley, and an RBI single by Kirsten Bridges gave the Patriots a 3-0 lead.
Now with two outs in the inning, Riney smoked a ball into center field to score Bridges and add the fourth Patriot run of the game.
In the third inning, the Mustangs put a runner on base with a Patriots miscue, but nothing came for the Mustangs when Guest struck out the last batter to close out the inning.
Choate reached base for the Patriots on a one-out single and advanced to second on a ground out. However, Choate came around to score for the Patriots as the Mustangs threw two wild pitches during Raley’s at-bat. The Lady Patriots headed to the fourth inning with a 5-0 lead over the Mustangs.
However, Hughes Springs finally got on the board with a huge five-run fourth inning. The Mustangs scored the first run on back-to-back doubles, but the majority of the damage came with two outs as they tacked on the last four runs of the inning, all with two outs.
After Hughes Springs tied the game at five runs apiece, Guest would finally get the third out when she struck out the batter to record her third strikeout.
The Patriots were finally kept scoreless in the bottom of the fourth when a two-out single by Kyndal Yaross was the only hit of the frame.
The Mustangs put together another huge inning, scoring four more runs. Hughes Springs only picked up one hit in the frame, but several walks and hit batters did most of the damage giving the Mustangs a 9-5 lead in the decisive third game.
In the fifth inning, the Lady Patriots were again kept to a zero on the board, but they returned the favor to Hughes Springs in the sixth.
After two quick outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Patriots started a two-out rally thanks to an error committed by the Mustang’s shortstop. With Guest on-base, Riney singled to put runners on second and third after she advanced on the throw.
Another error by the Mustangs scored a Patriot run bringing the score to 9-6 and continuing the inning. Crawford singled on a line drive to right field that scored another run, but a Patriot baserunner was thrown out at third, ending the inning and sending the game to the seventh.
Guest kept it a two-run game after striking out two in the top of the seventh, which sent the Patriots to bat with their last three outs.
Choate reached base with one out, but two quick outs sent Hughes Springs to the regional final with a final score of 9-7.
Guest finished the game with eight strikeouts, and Crawford added one as well. Prairiland collected 10 hits in the game, with Riney, Yaross and Crawford each having two hits apiece.
The Lady Patriots’ season was a spectacular one, as they were crowned district champs after knocking off the defending state champions, Rains. The Lady Patriots also won bi-district, area and regional quarterfinal titles.
Prairiland head coach Brian Morris thanked the team’s two seniors — Bridges and Lexi Smith — for their impact on the program over the years.
“They both have grown so much over the last couple years. Kirsten came into her own as a lead-off and she’s kind of what you call a silent type leader. Lexi has been a bundle of energy all year and really tried to keep the team pepped up,” Morris said.
