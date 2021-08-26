School is back in session, the weather is starting to cool and days are getting shorter. Fall is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing — high school football is officially upon us.
Football teams throughout the Red River Valley will kick the 2021-22 seasons off Friday evening, and several teams will be looking to build on success from a year ago.
Among teams eyeing a big 2021 is the Paris Wildcats, who a year ago made it to the region finals for the first time since winning the state championship more than three decades ago. Ranked seventh in the preseason Texas Sports Writers Association poll, they enter the year with aspirations of being one of the last teams standing, but they’re far from the only team with big goals.
Last year, the Cooper Bulldogs blitzed through district play with an unblemished record, and they’ll aim to defend their district crown in 2021, while first-year coach Ty Huie at Rivercrest will look to unseat the Bulldogs and help the Rebels capture their fourth district title in six years.
The Chisum Mustangs made the playoffs last year for the second time in three years, and they’ll look to not just make it out of the bi-district round, but string together a deep playoff run.
And elsewhere throughout the area, several other teams will look to continue growth, with teams like Prairiland, Detroit and Honey Grove all showing promising signs of improvement over the course of last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.