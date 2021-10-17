The Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team took the short trip over to Clarksville on Friday, and came away with a three-set victory for their troubles, winning 25-14, 25-20, 25-16.
Senior Korie Mankins led the team with 10 kills, a block, two aces and two digs. Logan Huddleston contributed a trio of aces, two assists and seven digs. Caylin Williams and Bailie English also both contributed from the service line, with four and three aces, respectively. And Lauren Hardman finished second on the team in kills, with nine.
With the win, the Lady Rebs strengthen their hold on the second seed in the playoff race, with only a few games remaining before the postseason.
