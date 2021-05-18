05-18 cooper softball
Buy Now

Pictured, Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh slides into home in a blowout win against Celeste earlier this season. Limbaugh was named her district’s MVP.

 Paris News File Photo

The Cooper Dogettes softball team had about as dominating a run through district play as you’ll ever see this past year, going undefeated while posting a staggering number of runs. As such, it is no surprise that the team was well-represented among the All-District honorees, which were recently released.

 

District 16-2A Region II

MVP: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper

Catcher of the Year: Heidi Wood, Cooper

Pitcher of the Year: Chani Sonntag, Cooper

Coach of the Year: Ashleigh Hinshaw

All-District First Team: Gracie Phipps, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper; Graci Phipps, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Jolee Szafran, Cooper; Leighanna Donaldson, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mention: Paige Perez, Cooper; Caitlin Brown, Cooper; 

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.