The Cooper Dogettes softball team had about as dominating a run through district play as you’ll ever see this past year, going undefeated while posting a staggering number of runs. As such, it is no surprise that the team was well-represented among the All-District honorees, which were recently released.
District 16-2A Region II
MVP: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper
Catcher of the Year: Heidi Wood, Cooper
Pitcher of the Year: Chani Sonntag, Cooper
Coach of the Year: Ashleigh Hinshaw
All-District First Team: Gracie Phipps, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper; Graci Phipps, Cooper
All-District Second Team: Jolee Szafran, Cooper; Leighanna Donaldson, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper
All-District Honorable Mention: Paige Perez, Cooper; Caitlin Brown, Cooper;
