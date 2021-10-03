Things were clicking for the Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team on Friday, and the team downed Bowie in four impressive sets, winning 25,14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21.
Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman led the team’s attack, with Mankins recording 14 kills, a block, an assist and seven digs; and Hardman racking up 11 kills, two blocks and two assists.
Caylin Williams had an astonishing 10 aces in the effort as well.
Now, headed into the second phase of district play, the Lady Rebels find themselves in a solid spot, holding onto second in the district standings.
