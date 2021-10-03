Rivercrest Logo

Rivercrest Rebels logo

Things were clicking for the Rivercrest Lady Rebel volleyball team on Friday, and the team downed Bowie in four impressive sets, winning 25,14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21.

Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman led the team’s attack, with Mankins recording 14 kills, a block, an assist and seven digs; and Hardman racking up 11 kills, two blocks and two assists.

Caylin Williams had an astonishing 10 aces in the effort as well.

Now, headed into the second phase of district play, the Lady Rebels find themselves in a solid spot, holding onto second in the district standings.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.