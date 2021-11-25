Paris Junior College’s Lady Dragons – playing short-handed because of injuries – dropped a 74-62 decision to Redlands College Tuesday night.
Shakira Patterson led Redlands (5-3) with 22 points. Kristin Readel added 17, Sydney Brown 12, and Nyah Banks 10.
Mariam Yaro led Paris with 17 points, and Shaunice Reed added 13.
Paris (2-4) suited out only seven players, and the seven including Kendell Deal, who had been out of the lineup herself.
“Today was like a test run for her, so she was on a minutes restriction,” Lady Dragons coach Brittany Christian said. “She's only allowed to play a certain amount of time.”
Not available were Diamond Bryant , out with “back issues,” and Aerinha Afoa, who suffered a concussion last week when her head hit the floor while taking a charge against Grayson College last Friday.
Christian said Bryant went for a follow-up and was put on restriction for a week, and may be getting a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.
It's uncertain how long Afoa will be out.
“With a concussion, you never know,” Christian said.
The PJC coach refused to use those absences as an excuse.
“We just didn’t do a really good job of thinking” in this game, she said, and too often, Redlands players were given a straight line the basket, which is not supposed to happen.
Several Redlands players had better games than they should have, she said. “They were attacking the world all night because we weren't doing our job,” she said.
Fourteen days earlier, in Paris, the Lady Dragons defeated Redlands, 60-52.
Redlands led 20-14 after one quarter, 39-29 at the half, and 57-49 after three quarters.
