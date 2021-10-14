It was a matchup of two Red River County rivals on Tuesday, as the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team downed the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in three sets, winning 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.
A balanced attack by the Lady Eagles kept Rivercrest off balance, with Ayanna Smith, Braylin Craig and Clara Carpenter all finding big kills for their team.
Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth also credited setter CC Runels with helping keep the offense running smoothly.
"She didn't play last year, so she's still learning the game," he said. "But she's already doing a great job controlling the tempo and getting our hitters the ball in spots where they can really swing."
For Rivercrest’s part, Lauren Hardman and Korie Mankins helped lead the Lady Rebs, keeping them competitive throughout the match, and head coach Katelyn James also credited freshman Lizzie Langehennig for some stellar play at the service line.
Detroit got out to a hot start in the opening set, running to a quick 8-0 lead. After that, the Lady Rebels clawed their way back into the match with some strong defense, but they ran out of time to complete the comeback.
"I was really proud at how they didn't get down and give up," James said. "We've got to work on not giving up those big runs so that we aren't starting out in a hole, but I think our mindset was great and we were mentally tough."
The third set was again a nailbiter after a fast Detroit start. The only set that wasn't in doubt was the second, and Allensworth pointed to an interesting factor that gave his team the edge in the second set.
"We switched to the other side of the court, and it's the side we're always most comfortable on," Allensworth said. "Even when we're on the road, the girls feel like they're at home on that side of the net."
The game was senior night for the Lady Rebels, who honored Mankins, Hardman and Caylin Williams in their last home game at Rivercrest.
"I've had Korie and Caylin for three years and watched them grow so much," James said. "They're both terrific leaders and serve as an extension of the coach out there on the court. Lauren joined last year, and she's also been a natural leader for us too. ... They're just a great group of seniors."
