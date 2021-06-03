Paris High School senior Tate Lewis shone both on the golf course and in the classroom, and has been recognized for his accomplishments by the Northern Texas PGA foundation as one of this year’s recipients of the prestigious Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship for $5,000.
“We are incredibly proud to have awarded a record of $454,500 in scholarships for fifty-four high school seniors this year,” Mark Harrison, executive director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA said. “Thanks to the support of so many people who believe in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education, it was wonderful to share the great news with these students. They are all very well-deserving of these funds.”
Fifty-four high school seniors who will be attending college this fall were awarded $454,500 in scholarships. Each scholarship awarded varied between $2,500 and $20,000. In addition, one student was awarded a “last-dollar” full scholarship to the Foundation’s partner school, the University of North Texas at Dallas, valued at approximately $92,000
This year, of the scholarships already awarded, 70% were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 30% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.