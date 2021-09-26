Heading into Friday’s game between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Rains Ladycats, there was a lot on the line.
For one thing, the game was sure to have major implications in the district standings, as the two teams were the last two unbeaten teams in District 12-3A Region II. But there was also some pride on the line, as the Lady Patriots and Ladycats tied for the district title in 2020, leaving many of Prairiland’s veterans feeling like they should’ve finished alone atop the district standings.
With so much riding on the game, it was Prairiland that rose to the occasion, downing the no. 16 Rains Ladycats in four convincing sets, winning 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17.
The first set was neck-and-neck, with neither team able to string more than a couple points together consecutively before their opponent would respond.
Prairiland maintained a two-point lead for much of the latter half of the opening set, but Rains ultimately closed the set out with a strong 5-1 run after tying the match at 20-20.
Though it seemed like Rains was heading into the second set with momentum, Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg wasn’t overly worried.
“We made a lot of errors that set, and we still kept it really close,” she said. “We weren’t hitting our spots well, and I think we even had four or five errors at the service line.”
Vanderburg knew that if her team could keep things that competitive while playing somewhat sloppily, they had more than a good chance if they just cleaned up those key errors.
That’s precisely what happened.
The second set started emphatically for Prairiland. Behind stellar play from Abi Farmer at the service line — who served six straight points, including two aces — the Lady Pats built up a very quick 8-2 lead.
“Getting a couple aces like that is huge, especially against a team like Rains,” Farmer said. “I think that really kind of gave us some momentum right there.”
It wasn’t just at the service line that Prairiland was excelling either, though. In practically every facet of the game, the Lady Patriots began shining, and the unforced mistakes that plagued the team in the opening set were largely absent moving forward.
A well-placed kill by Chloe Raley gave the team a 10-5 lead, and after two quick points by Rains, Raley and Farmer responded with two more kills in quick succession.
“I think the biggest thing was that we stayed composed,” Raley said. “We didn’t let anything get in our heads, and because of that we definitely got in their heads, and I would say that overall everything was just clicking.”
Raley and Farmer have an extremely potent setter-hitter connection dating back to last season, with Raley seemingly always able to deliver Farmer the ball in just the right spot. Their interplay was on full display Friday, with the two working together to rack up kill after kill all over the court.
“Me and Abi, we were really clicking tonight,” Raley said. “I was feeding her the ball because she was on. She really had a great game.”
“The setter-hitter connection for sure was working for us,” Farmer added.
Defensively as well, the Lady Patriots shone, seemingly determined not to let a single ball hit the floor. Their effort was exemplified by a diving dig by Ali Sessums to keep the rally alive, and ultimately led to a point.
The third set started out much like the first, with the two teams trading blows. The lead traded hands repeatedly early in the set until, trailing 12-13, the Lady Patriots pulled ahead for good. Powered by strong kills from Sessums and Farmer, as well as an ace by Ryleigh Sims, Prairiland turned the 12-13 deficit into a 19-13 lead.
Sims, just a freshman, made a sizable impact for the Lady Pats all over the court on Friday, with more than her fair share of kills, blocks, impressive digs and aces.
“Ryleigh made a few mistakes early, but she stayed composed and came back and made some really good plays,” Vanderburg said.
Though just a year removed from junior high school, Sims has blossomed into a reliable presence at the net for Prairiland.
An ace by Farmer gave Prairiland a set point, at 24-17. And a few minutes later, after a couple kills by the Ladycats, Prairiland took the 2-1 set advantage when Rains’ own serve flew into the net.
While the second and third sets saw Prairiland push their advantage with big runs, the fourth set saw the Lady Pats in unfamiliar territory, as it was the Ladycats who got out to a sizable lead and forced Prairiland to make up ground.
Rains appeared renewed to start the fourth set, highlighted by an impressive sequence that saw the Ladycats weather a storm of powerful attacks from Sessums, Farmer and Raley all in quick succession to eventually score the kill themselves. Before long, Prairiland trailed 5-10.
The team mounted a comeback, however, with a block by Raley and Sims eventually tying the score at 15.
The Lady Patriots took the lead on the very next serve with an ace by Kyndal Yaross, and they never trailed again.
Down the stretch, Raley served up three straight aces to bring the Lady Patriots to match point.
“I wasn’t serving very well at the start of the match, so I really wanted to turn it around there,” Raley said. “I came out and told myself that I wanted to finish the match right there. I had that fire under my feet.”
Then, after the trio of consecutive aces by Raley, Farmer finished the match up with a resounding block.
The team knows how important the win is in terms of seeding, as they now near the second half of district play as the lone undefeated team remaining.
However, the win means a bit more than that, too.
“We all still remember last year, when we were co-district with them and then lost the tiebreaker we felt like we should’ve won,” Farmer said. “I feel like this is a really big momentum booster for us, since we were told we weren’t going to win this game.”
The team will next be in action on Tuesday, as they take on Grand Saline at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.