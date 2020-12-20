Knowing who’s hot and who needs the ball is one of the most important aspects of winning the game of basketball. It takes unselfish attitudes and a love for the team dream. That is what coaches Quincy English and Destry Nolen have cultivated in their 2020-21 Rebels.
Sharing the spotlight has led Rivercrest to a 10-0 record, as the team opened district play with a 67-27 district win over the James Bowie Pirates.
Zachariah Lane got the night started with a jumper from the tip-off. A blocked shot by Kamryn English let Damian Davidson get loose for a falling layup. This was quickly followed by a rejection by Kamryn English that led to another Lane score in the paint.
A give-and-go from Kamryn English to Darrion Ricks and a big rebound by Bradyn English converted to another Davidson score put the Rebels out front with a 10-0 run and left the Pirates in the rear-view mirror.
Rivercrest let their defense do the talking and thwarted the Pirates attempts to move the ball inside with steals from Lane and Davidson and deflections from Bradyn English and Ricks. Kamryn English swatted down another block and John Grider entered the paint to stretch for rebounds.
Running a stingy man-to-man defense forced James Bowie to set up their offense in no-man’s land, which caused them to struggle to score. Sending in fresh legs like Eli Bivins and Chris Randolph allowed the Rebs to keep up the intensity of their swarming defense.
The third quarter spotlighted Ricks. The junior got in position time and time again for offensive rebounds and posted up for simple scores. Ricks tallied eight points in the third as he outsmarted his opponents with pump-fakes and hang time.
Kirk Killian had his best outing of the season off the bench. Killian amassed eight points in the paint and at the charity stripe. Frustrating their opponents with their frenzied defense led to a Pirate team in foul trouble and the coach with a bench warning and an eventual technical foul.
Bradyn English must have gotten some Windex in his Christmas stocking, because he cleaned the glass all night. He was simply a powerhouse of strength under the goal on both ends of the floor, as he collected 10 rebounds and achieved his first double-double of the year. Davidson’s shots were falling and he turned in one of his best performances with 10 points and four assists.
With another convincing win, the Rebels remain steadfast in their goal: to bring home the district title and make it to the state championship.
“We play for each other and we trust everybody on the court,” Davidson said afterwards. “There’s nine of us and everybody trusts everybody to get a bucket on offense or make a stop on defense. It really helps when you can depend on everyone to do their part.”
Bradyn English led the team with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ricks poured in 12 points and had a couple of rebounds. Davidson scored 10 and Killian netted eight points. Lane and Kamryn English combined for 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Grider had five, while Bivins and Randolph contributed three points each.
The Rebels will travel to Linden-Kildare Tuesday for another district match-up. JV boys will begin at noon, followed by varsity girls, and then varsity boys.
