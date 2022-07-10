Young local cyclists will take flight in the Casey Strong Pump Track for Kids event this Friday at 4:30 p.m. competing in a friendly but competitive event.
There is still time to register to compete in the event for people that are interested. The event has open registration online at bikereg.com/casey-strong-pump-track-race-for-kids until Thursday at 11:59 p.m..for almost all age categories for just $10.
Participants may also register on-site for $15 on the day of the event. Competitors will pick up number plates starting at 3 p.m. and the races will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The event is named in honor of local Realtor Casey Ressler, who played a vital role in making the pump track — which opened last year — a reality.
The event will have categories from strider bikers all the way to an 18 older male and female category. So for an exciting Friday after noon head out to the Paris Pump Tracks to support the bikers as they race around the track.
