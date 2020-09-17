The Prairiland Lady Patriots have started district play in commanding fashion, and continued that trend Tuesday with a straight-set win over Commerce, winning 25-9, 25-14. 25-17.
TJ Folse led a balanced offensive attack for Prairiland, finishing the match with nine kills, an ace and six blocks. Reese Parris had eight kills and two aces. Kyndal Yaross had five kills to go along with four aces and nine digs. Ali Sessums finished with three kills and eight digs.
Chloe Raley finished with a team-high 15 asists to go with two aces and seven digs. Hanna Cope tallied nine assists and two aces. Lanna Riney finished with a team-best 12 digs.
