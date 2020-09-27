The Gilmer volleyball team seems to have Lamar County’s number, as the team improved to 2-0 in district play with each win coming against a local school. This time, it was the North Lamar Pantherettes who fell to the Lady Buckeyes.
The Pantherettes played well in their first district match, but not well enough to garner the win, and they ultimately fell in straight sets, 18-25, 20-25, 18-25.
Ashley Trenchard and Macy Richardson led the way for the potent North Lamar offense, each recording eight kills. Richardson added a pair of aces from the service line, tallying two aces.
Hannah Titlow finished with four kills. Hutton Pointer ended the match with three kills and a pair of blocks.
Noel Rainey had a team-high 16 digs. Maleah Holbrook led the team with 14 assists and Emma Doyal added eight assists.
The team will next take the court Tuesday at home against Pleasant Grove.
