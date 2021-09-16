The Chisum Lady Mustangs faced off against the Rains Ladycats in their second district volleyball game of the year on Tuesday, and though the Lady Mustangs kept things competitive throughout, they ultimately fell in straight sets, 18-25, 20-25, 23-25.
Though the first set started with the two teams trading blows, things quickly went south for Chisum. Some solid play at the net from sophomore Brooklyn Atnip and solid defense by Kelsea Ball and Emma Garner to keep rallies alive helped the Lady Mustangs trade the lead back and forth in the early goings, and after the first 16 points of the game, the two teams were knotted at an 8-8 tie.
From that point, however, Rains began asserting itself. The 8-8 tie quickly became a 15-8 lead for Rains, and though Chisum regained a bit of momentum with late kills and blocks from Garner, Ball and Peyton Holland, they never seriously challenged the Ladycats’ lead.
Their undoing in the opening set was the work done by the Ladycat middle blockers, who effectively neutralized Chisum’s offense in the first set. And to the Lady Mustangs’ credit, they made the adjustments to minimize Rains’ advantage at the net.
“We had to keep the ball off the net; in the first part of the game we were setting the ball too tight, which was making it easy for them to block,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “We did make that adjustment, keeping our passes off the net and setting our hitters off the net to where we could tool and use their hands, and I felt like they did a good job on that.”
And indeed, in each of the next two sets, Chisum found itself in good positions.
In the second set, the Lady Mustangs led by as many as four at multiple points throughout the set. They led for the majority of the second set until the Ladycats surged past them to take a 17-16 lead, and Chisum would not reclaim the lead again in the set.
“One mistake turned into seven or eight points and they’re right back tied with us,” Nickerson said. “That’s something that we can’t do.”
Again in the third, Chisum had its ample share of opportunities to take a set from the defending co-district champs. The two teams stayed neck-and-neck all the way to the end. Chisum led by as many as three at one point, when Garner found a kill to put her team up 12-9, though Rains answered that back by scoring three straight.
Again, though, the team was undone by errors in crucial moments. And while Nickerson said it’s disappointing the team wasn’t able to take either winnable set, she added that she was impressed with her team’s ability to be right in the thick of things throughout.
“When the score is tight like that, we’ve got to have confidence when we go up swinging that we’re going to put the ball in play,” she said. “Other than that, I’m happy with how we played overall.”
Emmy Williams finished with eight kills and four blocks. Holland had seven kills, two aces and seven digs; Garner had a trio of kills, four blocks, a pair of aces and a team-high 13 digs. Ball contributed nine assists, nine digs and a trio of kills; and Carly Bell added nine assists of her own, an ace, a kill and six digs.
