Against the Van Vandals on Friday, the Paris Wildcats were thieves, because they stole the ball from their opponents again and again and again.
When all was said and done, they’d intercepted their opponents five times, and ridden those defensive takeaways to a commanding 45-13 victory.
“Forcing turnovers is a big focus for us in practice,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s something we specifically work at. … So it’s cool to see the results of those practices translate in the actual games.”
Malik Johnson finished the game with two interceptions, with Trevin Hohenberger, Corday Cooper and Kadyn McDonald also adding interceptions of their own.
Two players — Johnson and Trevin Hohenberger — had interceptions that turned into pick-sixes. Johnson intercepted a pass on the Paris goal line that he ran back 100 yards for a score, while Trevin Hohenberger ran it in from 60 yards out.
Hohenberger pointed to Ahmad Bills as the unsung hero of Johnson’s pick-six, as the defensive specialist came up with two critical plays at the goal line, tackling the Vandals’ running back and tipping a pass, ultimately setting the stage for his teammate’s interception.
The opening touchdown, however, came courtesy of running back Taydrick Dawson, who found the endzone from about 30 yards out after a methodical march downfield by the Wildcats.
Van responded with one of their two touchdowns, and Paris added a field goal late in the first quarter to enter the second up 10-7.
By the time the third quarter rolled around, Paris had built its lead up to 17-7, though Trevin Hohenberger immediately added to that lead with a touchdown on the opening drive of the half.
The drive was made possible in part by two big receptions by receiver Dycurian Douglas as Paris faced third downs.
Up big, Paris put in several less-frequently used players in the second half, and still got big production. Key among them was freshman Aldren Gill, who broke off multiple runs of more than 40 yards to ultimately lead all offensive players with 120 rushing yards.
With the victory, Paris enters the win column after starting the season with three straight losses. Hohenberger hopes the win serves as a learning experience for his young squad.
“They’re starting to respect what it takes to win at this level,” Hohenberger said.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
