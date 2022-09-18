081A1890.jpg

Paris quarterback Eli Ward looks to pass in his team’s big win over Van on Friday.

 Madison Meyer/Special to The Paris News

Against the Van Vandals on Friday, the Paris Wildcats were thieves, because they stole the ball from their opponents again and again and again.

When all was said and done, they’d intercepted their opponents five times, and ridden those defensive takeaways to a commanding 45-13 victory.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.