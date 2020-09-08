After dropping the first two sets of Friday’s match against Community in nail-biting fashion, the North Lamar volleyball team was able to find its footing and take the next two sets. However, the rally proved to be too little too late, as Community took the match in five sets.
Each of the first two sets were tightly-contested, back-and-forth affairs, punctuated by a strong, heavy offense by the Pantherettes and solid defense by Community.
In the first set, North Lamar was able to build up a decently-sized lead, stretching the lead to five when they went up 16-11.
After a timeout, however, Community began to see some positive results in their service game, and mounted a comeback, quickly getting right back into the match.
Still, North Lamar had two set points against Community, going up 24-23 and 26-25. Ultimately, though, Community had an answer every time North Lamar pushed ahead, and the Pantherettes lost the set 26-28.
The second set was much like the first, though neither team was ever able to find any kind of separation. The teams veritably traded kills and the lead, and the Pantherettes again dropped the set, this time by a score of 24-26.
While still close, the next two sets bent North Lamar’s way. The Pantherettes took the third set 25-22, and the fourth went their way as well, 25-23. In the decisive fifth set, though, the team wasn’t able to complete the comeback, and dropped another hard fought, close set, 14-16.
Senior Ashley Trenchard was simply dynamic for the Pantherettes in the match, scoring 20 kills to go along with seven aces, five digs and two blocks. Erica King had nine kills, Macy Richardson had eight kills and 10 digs and Hannah Titlow recorded seven kills and three blocks.
Hutton Pointer finished the match with four kills, and Lauren Dority had a pair of kills, six blocks and five digs. Emma Doyal had a team-high 28 assists and six digs. Noel Rainey led the team with 23 digs and Maleah Holbrook finished with 15 assists and 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.