Ayanna Harris tossed a three-hit gem as the Detroit Lady Eagles provided stellar defense behind her as they knocked off the Saltillo Lady Lions 6-1 Tuesday afternoon in a non-district tilt.
Harris yielded only one run, walked a batter and fanned five in seven strong innings. The right-handed pitcher retired the final 13 batters of the contest.
Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth had a simple request for his Lady Eagles’ softball team: no backward K’s and no errors.
“We did that. We had a great practice yesterday. We showed up to play and it was fun to watch,” Allensworth said.
Three outstanding defensive performances stood as Bryanna Brown chased down a fly ball in right-center field in the third frame. Kayleigh Griggs flashed the leather, snaring a line drive in the sixth and Cheyenne Snodgrass robbed a Lady Lions hitter of extra bases with a running catch in left-center field in the seventh.
Detroit (8-3) got the board in the initial inning as Smith found the plate thanks to pair of Saltillo miscues.
The Lady Eagles busted open the game in the second with a three-run spot.
Abi Shelby and Brown both singled and scored. Snodgrass was credited with a run-scoring single and she later came home on an error from the outfield that Braylin Craig hit, pushing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.
Saltillo pushed a run across in the third, however, Harris settled down and escaped further trouble.
Detroit would tack on a couple of insurance runs in the third and the fifth.
Shelby walked with two outs in the third and would come in on an RBI single by Snodgrass, who finished 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
The final run for the Lady Eagles was courtesy of Snodgrass, who drove in Griggs, who walked to lead off the fifth.
“They gave me everything that they had,” said Allensworth.
Detroit opens district play on the road Friday night at Rivercrest.
