The Prairiland Lady Patriots ended their preseason game against Pleasant Grove with a walk-off home run by freshman Allison Choate, sealing the 8-5 win.
Prairiland entered the bottom of the inning trailing by two runs, but a double by McKenna Guest scored Lanna Riney and Kyndal Yaross, tying the game and setting the stage for Choate’s homer.
Randi Crawford pitched every inning for Prairiland, striking out 11.
