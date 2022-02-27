Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

The Prairiland Lady Patriots ended their preseason game against Pleasant Grove with a walk-off home run by freshman Allison Choate, sealing the 8-5 win.

Prairiland entered the bottom of the inning trailing by two runs, but a double by McKenna Guest scored Lanna Riney and Kyndal Yaross, tying the game and setting the stage for Choate’s homer.

Randi Crawford pitched every inning for Prairiland, striking out 11.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

