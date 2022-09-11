Heading into the 2022 season, the young and largely inexperienced Paris Wildcats knew there might be some road bumps early in the year. And on Friday, the Wildcats, now sitting at 0-3 on the season, faced one such road bump as they lost 50-7 to the Gilmer Buckeyes, the No. 2 team in 4A-DII Texas high school football.
The Buckeyes got out to a big early lead, and the Wildcats were never able to find a rhythm in the game.
“There are things we need to be doing better as coaches that I take responsibility for,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We knew this year was going to be a bit different because of just how young we are, but that doesn’t change the fact that we’re not happy with the level we’ve been playing at.”
Hohenberger did note, though, that the Wildcats’ results are partly due to the caliber of opponent they’ve been facing.
“Gilmer and (Week 1 opponent) Celina are both top five in the state,” Hohenberger said. “Gilmer crushed Chapel Hill, who themselves were ranked fourth in the state at the time or something like that. … But we aren’t using that as an excuse. That’s the level we’ve been at before. Two years ago we hung with Argyle in the regional finals, who went on to win state. We know we have the pieces to get back there.”
The turnover bug bit the Wildcats, as they fumbled the ball four times.
Still, the game wasn’t without its bright spots. Freshman Keshawn Roberts returned a kickoff 73 yards for Paris’ lone touchdown. And Jaydrien Henderson, another freshman, had a nice outing at quarterback, going 6-for-12 on his passes.
“We’ve got some good pieces; we’ve just got to put it all together,” Hohenberger said, “My message to the guys is this: if teams want to beat us they better do it now because they won’t get the chance to once things start clicking. And we won’t forget them.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
