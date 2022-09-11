paris isd logo

Heading into the 2022 season, the young and largely inexperienced Paris Wildcats knew there might be some road bumps early in the year. And on Friday, the Wildcats, now sitting at 0-3 on the season, faced one such road bump as they lost 50-7 to the Gilmer Buckeyes, the No. 2 team in 4A-DII Texas high school football.

The Buckeyes got out to a big early lead, and the Wildcats were never able to find a rhythm in the game.

