In recent years, Luke Hohenberger has helped lead the Paris Wildcats football team to great success as their quarterback. Now, he’ll continue his football career at the collegiate level after officially committing to play for Harding University.
With his father Steven Hohenberger being the coach of the Wildcats, Luke got into football at a young age, and quickly fell in love with the sport, he said.
“Whether it’s college games on Saturdays or the NFL on Sundays or what have you, football’s always been around,” he said. “I started playing about as early as I could in second grade, and fourth grade is when I started playing tackle.”
Early on, Hohenberger split his athletic attentions between football and baseball, but it didn’t take long for him to realize that football was where his heart lay.
“I think what sets football apart is the relationships within the team,” Luke Hohenberger said. “In baseball or another sport, you might have a case where one player carries a team, like a pitcher who no one can hit, or a dude hits a couple home runs in a game and no one else does anything. You don’t ever see that happening in football. In football, all 11 guys on the field need to play and play together.”
From the very start, Luke Hohenberger has been a quarterback, and as the starting quarterback for three seasons as a Paris Wildcat, he flourished into one of the area’s very best. A dual-threat quarterback, Luke Hohenberger displayed the ability to hit receivers with pinpoint passes and explode for huge gains on the ground with his strength and quickness.
Beyond just his physical attributes, though, he also established himself as a great leader.
“I think what stands out about him is his selflessness,” Steven Hohenberger said. “He was always willing to do whatever the team needed, even if that wasn’t what would be best for him from a statistical standpoint. If what we needed was to run the ball 55 times and hardly throw it, most quarterbacks would be upset, but he wasn’t. He always wanted what was best for the team above all else.”
Looking back at his time with the Wildcats, Luke Hohenberger said his favorite memory is the magical run through the playoffs the Wildcats made in his 2020 junior season, making it all the way to the regional finals.
“That whole run was awesome, and especially being able to go and beat Melissa in just a great game in the third round in Commerce after Covid shut us down and we weren’t able to play them in the regular season,” he said. “And making it back to the regional finals, where Paris hadn’t been in so long — it was a great moment for us as a program.
When it came time to think about where he wanted to go after high school, Luke Hohenberger said he received interest from a few programs. However, Harding University — with its Christian foundation, strong academic programs and proud football tradition at the DII level — was a no-brainer for him.
“They’re like us in a way,” he said. “They play great defense and they have a great culture. They’ve done a lot of winning and want to win a championship. And they’ve been right there; they almost won it a few years ago before losing to A&M-Commerce. So hopefully I can go and help them with that, because winning a championship was always a goal I had here at Paris, even though we fell short.”
Luke Hohenberger said he will miss being a part of the Paris Wildcat football family and all the relationships he built through Paris football. Looking towards the future, though, he said he’s excited for the next chapter in his football journey.
“I want to go win,” he said. “They want to win a championship and I’m really excited to help them make that happen.”
