It was a tale of two halves Friday night in Wolfe City as the Rivercrest Rebels took on their old foes. Both teams entered the ring 1-0 in the district slugfest, but it was the Wolves who ultimately remained unbeaten, as they came from behind in the second half to win 38-27.
First-year quarterback Chase Duffer got his Rebels going and spread out the defense as he connected on several passes on the opening drive. Duffer linked up with sophomore Connor Young for a 24-yard gain in heavy traffic to get into Wolf territory. Then a jet sweep to freshman Mark Grider was followed by a 10-yard scamper to the end zone for Zane Dees, who was untouched thanks to his offensive line. Young nailed the extra point and the Rebs were on the board first, 7-0.
Wolfe City was forced into a three-and-out by hard hits from Ethan Taylor, Carson Whitley, and Noah Altal.
It didn’t take long for the young Rebels to bully their way to the endzone again. Young followed his lead blockers around the left corner and juked and jived his way 69 yards to put Rivercrest up 14-0.
Rivercrest then stopped the Wolves on a fourth down attempt and got the ball at midfield. A 16-yard pass from Duffer to Young and a punishing run by Dees put the Rebs deep in the Wolves’ territory. Dees scored on a draw play, and the Rebels breathed a sigh of relief with a three-score lead to enter half-time, 21-0.
Wolfe City must have had some serious locker room speeches, though, as they came out for blood in the second half.
Adjustments were made by both teams, but inexperience seemed to be the Rebs’ downfall, as Rivercrest had a few costly penalties that took the wind out of their sails.
“We had a few missed tackles and the ball bounced their way,” head coach Ty Huie said afterwards. “They had three fumbles that just bounced right back into their hands and then a 4th and 10 pass that we tipped but it fell right into their hands. They got some momentum going in the third and just went with it.”
The Wolves finally got on the board on their first drive of the third quarter as they were able to rip off a few good runs and get to the end zone. They then held the Rebels to a three-and-out and went on an 11-series drive to score again and whittle the Rebel lead down to 21 -14.
A couple of incomplete passes left the Rebels buried in Wolf territory. The punt snap was high and over Young’s head and went out of the end zone for a touchback and two points for Wolfe City, 21-16.
The Wolves then proceeded to put on a come-from-behind clinic as they gashed and slashed their way through Rebel defenders. All the breaks seemed to be going Wolfe City’s way and momentum had swung towards the Wolves. A tipped ball was hauled down for a 29-yard gain and Wolfe City scored again to finally take the lead, 22-21.
Huie’s young team would not go down without a fight though.
Duffer launched a 65-yard missile to freshman Connor Herring for a Rebel score and to reclaim the lead, 27 - 22.
With only four minutes left in the game, Wolfe City created a frenzy of offense. Rivercrest made a goal-line stand to keep the Wolves at the door, but then a penalty and an incomplete pass gave Wolfe City the ball back with time on the clock.
Getting the ball at midfield, the Wolves bulldozed their way into Rebel territory with rushes for 11, 10, and 15 yards. The young Rebels were unable to stop the bleeding and Wolfe City took the lead, 30 - 27.
Duffer and company took the field after recovering the on-side kick at the 50-yard line. With less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Duffer connected with Young, but his next pass went high for an incompletion. As time wound down to the final seconds the Rebels made one last attempt to score but the pass was tipped and intercepted which resulted in a pick-six for the Wolves as the buzzer rang.
“We regroup by coming in today as a staff and having a good plan for next week,” Huie said. “The boys know, win or lose, we learn from the positives and negatives of the game and move on to the next. We have a great group of kids who are giving everything they have.”
Rivercrest moves to 1-1 in district, while the Wolves improve to 2-0. The Rebels will host Celeste next Friday night at The Swamp at 7:30 p.m.
