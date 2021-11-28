The North Lamar Panthers kicked off the inaugural Clarksville Thanksgiving Invitational with a bang on Friday, using some aggressive defense to pull away from Maud for a dominating 58-31 win.
Though the Panthers would eventually pull away for the blowout win, the early goings between North Lamar and the Cardinals were back-and-forth, with the two teams trading the lead throughout the first quarter.
With a size advantage in the paint, the Cardinals were able to bully the Panthers in the paint and score on several putbacks, while North Lamar made use of its quick wing players to get to the rim and the foul line.
The final points of the low-scoring quarter came off some excellent ball movement, as Isaiah Acevedo and Dawson McDowell pushed the ball down court on a fastbreak to Jack Johson for a finish without the ball ever touching the ground.
While the Panthers entered the second quarter with a slim 11-9 lead, they were able to start pulling away in the second quarter.
Utilizing a hounding, full-court press, North Lamar kept Maud from getting into any offensive sets, and it was hard for the Cardinals to even get the ball past halfcourt without being pressured.
Helping to lead that defensive charge was Riley Reaves, whose on-ball pressure forceda number of Maud;s turnovers.
The defense made up for some offensive deficiencies that plagued the team in the first few minutes of the period, and roughly halfway through the quarter, the Panthers had only scored four points,
Their offensive struggles were rectified in the closing minutes, however, by sharpshooter Jaxon Spangler. On three straight trips down the court for the Panthers, Spangler buried open 3-pointers, with the first two coming on kickouts into the corner and the third a pull-up from the wing.
“He can really shoot the ball, and he was spotting up and just knocking everything down,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “I told him that he has the green light. Every time he’s open like that, I want him to shoot it.”
With nine points in short order, the Panthers went into halftime up eight, but it was in the third quarter that they’d truly blow the game wide open.
The defensive pressure that caused trouble for the Cardinals in the second quarter became catastrophic for them in the third.
Over the course of six possessions by Maud, five of them ended in steals by the Panthers, which meant quick and easy points in transition. In seemingly the blink of an eye, North Lamar had grown its lead to 18 at 34-16, with four straight points coming from Acevedo and another four straight from McDowell.
“At halftime, we talked about flying around and making things happen on defense, and that’s what they did,” Allen said.
By the end of the third, the Panthers had built a 41-19 lead, and coasted to the finish line.
