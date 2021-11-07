The North Lamar Panthers’ final game of the season started with a bang. Even though they fell to Spring Hill 50-14, North Lamar gave the crowd some moments to cheer for.
Coming into the game, North Lamar had only scored six points in their four district games. That was a touchdown last week against Gilmer. This week, North Lamar got the ball to start the game. They took that opening drive down the field. It took them eight plays to travel 69 yards.
On the very first play from scrimmage, Dawson Dority handed the ball to Brayden McCormack, who ran 30 yards to the Spring Hill 39 yard line. McCormack stiff-armed a couple of would-be tacklers on the play to open up the running lane. Blayce Walton got in on the action as well. Walton had a 16-yard run for North Lamar. Blake Hildreth added a seven-yard run and Dority completed a pass to Eric Kent. All of this setup a one yard run from Dority to put North Lamar up 6-0.
North Lamar wouldn’t score again until the third quarter. In between, they had drives end in a punt, a fumble and two interceptions.
“We got off to a hot start,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game. “Then we kind of sputtered. We kept getting in our own way. We make a big play and make a mistake.”
The Panthers opened the third quarter like they did the first; with a touchdown. The Panthers got big chunks of yardage once again. Quay Mason, Walton and Dority each had runs of 12, 10 and 11 yards, respectively.
Ayden Exum added a 12 yard run on the drive as well. Ultimately it was Walton with the touchdown. From five yards out, Walton took the handoff from Dority and powered his way up the middle for the score. Walton also converted the two-point conversion.
Spring Hill’s offense was too much on the night, though. They put up just under 500 yards of offense and scored on every possession they had with the exception of the last. And that was a victory formation kneel down to end the game. The Panthers finished the game with four turnovers in the game.
“We came back in the second half and scored again,” coach Whitaker said. “We had a couple of drives that we had a chance on, but again, we throw an interception here. Just trying to make something happen. That’s all it is. It’s kids trying to make plays.”
For North Lamar, the Panthers will start their offseason program and get ready for the 2022 football
