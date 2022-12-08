2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Jaylen Wysinger scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Paris Junior College past Angelina College 43-42 in a Region XIV conference game Wednesday night.

Angelina went on an 11-0 run over a seven-minute of the first half for a 17-8 lead that helped the Roadrunners to a 22-15 halftime lead. But Paris outscored Angelina 10-2 in the first three minutes of the second half and never trailed again.

