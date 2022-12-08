Jaylen Wysinger scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Paris Junior College past Angelina College 43-42 in a Region XIV conference game Wednesday night.
Angelina went on an 11-0 run over a seven-minute of the first half for a 17-8 lead that helped the Roadrunners to a 22-15 halftime lead. But Paris outscored Angelina 10-2 in the first three minutes of the second half and never trailed again.
With the win, the Dragons improved to 2-1 in conference play — good for a three-way tie for second in the Eastern Division, a game behind 3-0 Kilgore.
Angelina fell to 1-2 in the Southern Division, where Blinn and Lamar State-Port Arthur are 3-0 and Coastal Bend is 2-1.
"I believe that's the lowest-scoring game I've ever been a part of. I felt we defended them well," PJC head coach Bill Foy said.
Ronald Holmes was the Dragons' only other player in double figures, with 11 points. Rodney Geter added six points, Caleb Jones and Jordan Emory three points each, and Ahmad Artis and Trey Swayzer with two points.
Kanaan Holder scored 10 points to lead the Roadrunners.
Wysinger hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half on an 12-2 run that gave Paris a 27-24 lead, and the Dragons never trailed again. Angelina got to within 27-26, 31-28 and 33-30, but Paris pulled away again each time.
Wysinger's fourth 3-pointer gave Paris a 43-36 lead with 3:25 to play, and Paris held off Angelina the rest of the way. The Roadrunners scored three field goals over a span of 40 seconds to get to within 43-42 with 50 seconds left in the game.
Angelina gained possession with 11.3 seconds to play, but couldn't break through the Paris defense for a good shot.
The Dragons' next game is Saturday noon at Beeville — a seven-hour drive from Paris — against Coastal Bend, which is also 2-1. The Paris bus will drive down on Friday, spend the night, and drive back home Saturday.
ANGELINA ROADRUNNERS (1-2, 6-5) — Hugi Hallgrimsson 1 0 2-2 4, Michael Hogg 1 1 0-0 3, Patrick Johnson 2 0 2-2 6, Xavier Owens 2 0 3-4 7, Daniel Sanchez 2 0 0-0 4. Kanaan Holder 4 2 0-0 10, Markell McClain 0 0 0-0 0, Nehikare Igiehon 4 0 0-0 8. TOTALS: 16 3 7-8 42. FOULS: 16. FOULED OUT: Igiehon.
PARIS DRAGONS (2-1, 5-7) —Ronald Holmes 3 0 5-7 11, Jaylen Wysinger 6 4 0-0 16, Trae Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Rodney Geter 3 0 0-0 6, Caleb Jones 1 1 0-0 3, Jordan Emory 1 1 0-0 3, Alfred Worrell 0 0 0-0 0, Morris Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Ahmad Artis 1 0 0-0 2, Maker Bar 0 0 0-0 0. Esteban Roacho 0 0 0-1 0, Trey Swayzer 1 0 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16 6 5-8 43. FOULS: 11. FOULED OUT: Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.