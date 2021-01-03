The first half was a tightly-contested affair, but the North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team used a big second half to pull away from Sulphur Springs 41-30 when the two teams met earlier this week.
North Lamar opened with a balanced scoring attack in the opening quarter, building up a 13-5 lead on the back of some hot shooting by guards Maddie Walters and Mylee Nottingham, both of whom buried a 3-pointer in the opening quarter.
Sulphur Springs roared back in the second quarter, flipping the script and battling back to take a late two-point lead into halftime.
The slim lead would prove to not last very long.
“We toyed around with a different defense than we normally play in the first half,” North Lamar sophomore Cydnie Malone said. “In the second half we went back to our trademark defense, and I think that helped us come out strong.”
Come out strong they did, quickly retaking the lead and building it up to double-digits.
Though fairly quiet offensively in the first half, junior Pantherette Hutton Pointer came alive for her team in the second half, using an assortment of impressive post moves to score and get to the foul line, where she also nailed her free throws with a high degree of accuracy.
“I’ve been working this year on using my size, which isn’t something I did in the past,” Pointer said.
North Lamar stretched its lead to as many as 15 in the fourth quarter, after Malone was true on a midrange jumpshot that put her team up 39-24.
Walters finished the game with 13 and Pointer had 11 to lead the Pantherettes in double-digits. Nottingham, Malone and Lauren Dority each scored four, Macy Richardson scored three and Dani Blount finished with two.
