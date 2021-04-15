The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes didn’t get their first hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning. That infield single would be the only hit allowed by Jaycie Hall as North Lamar defeated Gilmer 10–0 in six innings.
Facing one more batter than the minimum, Hall was brilliant in the circle. Of the 67 pitches thrown, 50 of them went for strikes. As good as Hall was, though, the defense behind her was phenomenal.
In the first inning with two outs, Gilmer hit a soft line drive to shallow left field. Shortstop Hannah Kent sprinted towards the ball. Kent made a diving over the head catch to end the first inning.
“She opened up and went and got it,” Hall said about Kent’s catch. “You never know. If she wouldn’t have caught that, that puts someone on and they’re going to have confidence in scoring her… and I think that was a very big play.”
While the defense played great early, it took the offense a little bit to get going. Karsyn Iltis got the first hit of the game for North Lamar in the second inning. Sloane Hill advanced her to second on a hard single to centerfield. Neither runner would advance the rest of the way, though.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning that North Lamar finally got on the scoreboard. Iltis led off the inning once again. This time she hit the ball over the left field fence for a home run.
“As a pitcher I know what they’re going to throw me,” Iltis said of her home run. “I hit outside so I knew they were coming back inside my next at-bat. First pitch I knew what was coming and I was ready to swing.”
The next run came in the fifth inning. Kate Rainey led off the inning with a single to center field. Emma Layton reached first after being hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt from Macy Richardson advanced the runners. And Kate Rainey scored the second Pantherettes run when Noel Rainey hit a pop fly to shallow right field.
Leading 2-0 going into the sixth inning, North Lamar broke the game open and eventually ended it scoring eight runs in the frame. It all started with Jaycie Hall reaching on an error by the shortstop. Iltis, the next batter, hit her second home run of the game to put the Pantherettes up 4-0.
McKenzie Dickson’s single during the next at bat set up another two run homer from the Pantherettes. This time it was Sloane Hill hitting one over the right field fence. Kate Rainey scored to make the game 7–0 on Emma Layton’s single to center.
“That’s why this team is very successful,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game about the offensive production. “Everyone knows their job and they know what they’re supposed to do. Everyone knows what their job is and if we stick to that, it looks good.”
Macy Richardson reached base on a fielder’s choice. Noel Rainey’s single advanced Richardson to second. That set the stage for Hall to end the game. With a full count, Hall hit a three-run homer over the left field fence to end the game for North Lamar.
It was the third home run of the inning for North Lamar and the fourth of the game.
The Pantherettes will host Liberty-Eylau for senior night on Friday at 6 p.m. before closing out the season on the road in Pittsburg next Tuesday.
