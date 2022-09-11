The North Lamar Panthers started strong against the Bonham Warriors Friday night, holding the lead for much of the first half. However, their opponents roared back in the third quarter, and the Panthers ultimately lost 32-22, falling to 1-2 on the season.
The game started extremely promising for North Lamar, with Ayden Exum blocking a field goal on defense, followed by Blake Hildreth scoring a touchdown with a nice run to put the Panthers up 7-0.
Later in the half, Brayden McCormack ran a beautiful drag route from roughly 25 yards out to put his team up 13-6 heading into the halftime break.
Then, early in the second half, North Lamar’s Dawson Taylor scooped up a fumbled two-point conversion attempt after a Bonham touchdown and ran it all the way back for two North Lamar points, extending the lead to 15-12, but then Bonham caught fire, and leapt ahead by 10.
“We had a difficult time slowing them down in the second half,” North Lamar head coach Brenton Whitaker said. “I think part of it is just that we got tired as the game wore on. And moving forward, that’s going to need to be something we address and work on.”
Turnovers were also a recurring issue for North Lamar, and though Whitaker largely chalked that up to the starting center being out with injury, he added that it isn’t an excuse.
“We had issues with snaps and our center-quarterback connection again,” he said. “I’m proud of the work our sophomore did stepping in and filling in that spot for a big game without really getting much reps, though.”
The Panthers would score once more, on a kickoff return for a touchdown by Rhett Bestul, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win.
“This is the third game we’ve led at halftime — that’s every single game this year,” Whitaker said. “We need to get better at finishing strong and putting together four consistent quarters of football, but we’re getting there.”
North Lamar now sits at 1-2 on the season, but the Panthers have been competitive in every single game, a far cry from recent years where closely-contested games were tough to come by. Whitaker said the scores are a sign that the Panthers are trending in the right direction.
“You can tell that losing is starting to hurt for these guys, which I think is an important step,” he said. “It means that they’re going out there now expecting to win and knowing that they can win, which hasn’t always been the case. We’re getting better every day. And I think when these guys figure out how to play like they’re capable of four straight quarters, they’re going to be a very competitive football team.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
