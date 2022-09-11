North Lamar Logo

The North Lamar Panthers started strong against the Bonham Warriors Friday night, holding the lead for much of the first half. However, their opponents roared back in the third quarter, and the Panthers ultimately lost 32-22, falling to 1-2 on the season.

The game started extremely promising for North Lamar, with Ayden Exum blocking a field goal on defense, followed by Blake Hildreth scoring a touchdown with a nice run to put the Panthers up 7-0.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

