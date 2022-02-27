The Paris Junior College Dragons held Navarro College to a single goal over the final 10 minutes Friday in a 56-38 victory that avenged a loss four weeks ago in Corsicana.
The Dragons led 39-34 with 10:45 to play, then outscored Navarro 17-4 the rest of the way. Nobody from the visitors got into double figures. Koron Davis led Paris with 15 points. Ronald Holmes Jr. and Randarius Jones added nine each.
“It was definitely a good defensive effort,” Paris head coach Bill Foy said. “Navarro didn’t have one of their better shooting days, but as we told our guys, we had something to do with that. I was happy with the effort, and I felt we played hard.”
Addarin Scott scored with 10:02 to play to get the Bulldogs within 43-36. Navarro’s only other score after that came on a basket by Abraham with 5:10 to play.
Meanwhile, Randarius Jones made two baskets, as did Da’May Jones (one of them the Dragons’ only 3-pointer), and Davis scored three more times before Holmes added the final Paris goal with 1:03 to play for the 18-point margin of victory.
