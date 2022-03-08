When the Paris Ladycats took part in the regional powerlifting meet last week, they didn’t just do well — they dominated. The Ladycats finished as the top team in attendance, with several members of the team having punched their tickets to the state competition later this month.
With a total of 37 points, Paris finished first, edging out Lindale and Gilmer. And ensuring a spot in the upcoming state meet were Ladycats TK Marshall, Mikesha Shorters, Jaidah Franklin, Ashley McGuire, Macey McAmis and Diana Fafan.
For Marshall and Shorters, the showing wasn’t just good, but record-setting. Marshall broke the previous regional bench press record for her weight class of 170 lbs., lifting 185 lbs. Shorters broke the regional squat record of 335 lbs. for her weight class, lifting 340 lbs.
“Both had a shot at the record for total weight lifted and just narrowly missed it,” Paris powerlifting coach Matt Green said. “They’ve always had the potential to do it, and they’ve [ut in the time and hard work to excel. … It’s a big accomplishment to set a record, you usually see about four girls per year who have a shot at breaking a record. And for TK to break it by 15, that’s really rare.”
Marshall, Shorters and Franklin all placed first in their weight class. Marshall lifted a total of 750 lbs., Shorters 790 and Franklin 860.
McGuire and McAmis each finished second in their weight classes, lifting totals of 825 and 785 lbs., respectively. And Farfan finished third, lifting a total weight of 580 lbs.
“Last year we had 20 girls qualify for regionals and 10 made it to state. This year we had six who are going to be competing at state, but I think we’re stronger as a team this year,” Green said. “Even though we had more make it to state last year, the six who we have going this year I think have a better shot at placing highly.”
Green said it’s been encouraging to watch the Paris girls powerlifting program flourish into one of the top teams in the region over the last few years, crediting the athletes in how it’s improved.
“A few years ago, Paris girls powerlifting was just five or six girls who would come after school, but it’s really grown,” he said. “Almost every girl on the team does at least one other sport, so that just shows how hard working they are.”
Also competing at the regional meet were the North Lamar Pantherettes, who had five girls lifting. Amberlee Freelen finished 10th in her weight class, Lexxi Mayes placed 11th, Jesselynn Reagan finished 18th and Olivia Gunn finished 20th. Alane Kolden also made it to regionals but did not place.
