The Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team downed the 5A McKinney-North Lady Bulldogs in storybook fashion on Friday, prevailing 12-11 with a walk-off.
Hallie Miller was the one who drove in winning run, as her sharply-hit grounder allowed Kaylie Spradlin — who drew a walk to reach base earlier in the inning — to score even as she herself was thrown out running to first base.
Chisum opened the game in dominating fashion, building up a 9-2 lead through the first four innings, with heads-up baserunning and big hitting from Hannah Ford, Brylea Marshall and Serena Whatley.
Ford in particular had a big day, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. One of her three hits left the park for a home run too.
A second-inning double by Ford scored Marshall and Sophia Rhea. Ford scored in the fourth on a groudnout by Karli Shelton, and Lilly Williams and Maddie Shires grew the lead up to 9-2 when they took advantage of a Lady Bulldog error.
Despite opening up the big lead, and leading 11-4 headed into the sixth inning, an explosion off offense by the Lady Bulldogs in the second-to-last inning saw the two teams enter the seventh in an 11-11 deadlock.
The Lady Mustangs dashed McKinney-North’s comeback hopes, however, with Miller’s heroics.
Williams and Shires joined Ford with multiple hits on the day.
