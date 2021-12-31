The Clarksville Blue Tigers opened district play on Tuesday night with a 58-55 road win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
The Blue Tigers held a 54-42 advantage with about five minutes left in regulation when Jayden Reed-Rose scored on a driving layup, before holding off the home Tigers for the remainder of the final period.
“We played about as expected after our mandatory five-day layoff, but because of our preseason schedule, and with the overtime wins, we were able to navigate through the miscues late in the game, along with the missed free throws,” Clarksville Coach Stanford Hill Jr. said.
Things certainly looked promising for Hill’s Clarksville group early, as the Blue Tigers were impressive defensively and dashed out to a 11-2 advantage when Reed-Rose scored inside at the 4:20 mark of the first period. However, Linden-Kildare charged right back, closing the frame with an 11-2 run to end the period with the teams tied 13-all.
Clarksville had to fight against foul trouble throughout the game, with Reed-Rose fouling out roughly halfway through the final quarter with 11 points, and with Clarksville leading 54-46. But Na’Quavus Caesar, who received a rare start, proved to be one of the key figures down the stretch. Caesar pushed the Tigers’ lead to 56-46 following an Isaiah Scott steal.
However, Clarksville would have major free throw shooting trouble, as the contest moved down the stretch. In fact, with just under two minutes left, L-K would draw to within 56-50. Clarksville would proceed to miss seven straight free throw attempts before Caesar finally drained one with 28 seconds left to give Clarksville a 57-53 lead. The charity shot arrived after a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining had pulled L-K to within 56-53.
Caesar would move to the line to score the final point of the contest with :19 left as he canned one of his two free throw attempts.
Linden-Kildare gained their greatest lead of the game at 20-15 with 5:18 remaining in the first half. Devin Scales, who was a senior starter in the game for Clarksville, moved to the free throw line pulling Hill’s troops to within 20-17, and A’zarrion Presley canned a free throw at the 4:04 mark of the second, before he added a bucket on a beautiful spin move in the lane with 3:59 left in the half ,to tie the game at 20-all.
L-K moved ahead 21-20 on a free throw near the end of the first half before Scales recorded a steal and layup to give the Tigers a 22-21 advantage.
Clarksville led 28-24 when Reed-Rose scored inside late in the second quarter, but the Blue Tigers were not heard from again as L-K scored the final four points of the half, with the final score arriving on a three quarters court toss at the buzzer that deadlocked the teams 28-28 at the intermission.
The teams were tied on three occasions in the third, the final at 34-all, before a pair of baskets by Reed-Rose and another from Ra Kadrian Minter, gave Clarksville a 40-34 advantage with about four minutes left in the period. Reed-Rose, Amarion Black, Octavio Resendiz, and Presley contributed points during the remainder of the period, as the Tigers eventually moved into the final quarter leading 47-40.
“We were able to overcome and pull out the victory tonight, and road wins in district play are bonuses, and this was a great win,” Hill said.
