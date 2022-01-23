Sometimes it doesn’t matter how you play as long as you get the win. That was the case Friday night for the North Lamar Pantherettes. Having blown out Pittsburg earlier in district play on the road, North Lamar found themselves in a different type of game despite the 51-40 win.
“Terrible game of basketball,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said of her team’s performance. “We have a very competitive district and I don’t know if (we) took it lightly because of the score from the last game with them, but we did not show up tonight.”
A combination of turnovers and some missed shots under the basket put North Lamar down after the first quarter. Mylee Nottingham kept the Pantherettes close with multiple layups. Nottingham finished with 12 points in the first half for North Lamar. The game turned, though, in the second quarter. Though they struggled offensively, they turned it up on defense.
It started with the twins down low — Logan and Lauren Dority contributed with several blocked shots and offensive rebounds in the second quarter.
“Logan Dority turned it on for us in the second quarter,” Tisdell said. “We were really struggling and during a timeout I asked if someone wanted the ball. Logan wanted the ball. In the second quarter she really stepped up.”
The stat sheet says she only had four points in the quarter but it doesn’t tell the whole story. Logan Dority disrupted several layup attempts by Pittsburg and grabbed multiple rebounds. She also found herself at the foul line several times.
Coming out of halftime, North Lamar once again had a hard time finding the points. Pittsburg, on the other side, was able to knock down multiple 3-pointers to keep the game close. At the end of three, it was only a three-point advantage for the Pantherettes.
The fourth quarter, like the second, was where the defense stepped up. Logan and Lauren Dority continued their dominance of the paint. The Lady Pirates only made two baskets in the quarter and were held to seven points.
“They were literally the twin towers in there,” Tisdell said about the Dority twins. “D-ing people up, getting the ball, being in the gap where they were supposed to be (and) going to get deflections and steals. Even though we weren’t making anything on the offensive end, they weren’t letting Pittsburg make anything.”
Offensively, Hutton Pointer stepped up in the fourth quarter. Pointer, who had scored only four points through the first three quarters, scored eight in that quarter. The other seven points came from the twins. Lauren Dority had five in the quarter while Logan Dority had two.
For the game, Nottingham finished with 16 points. Pointer had 12. Logan Dority finished with eight points while Lauren had seven. Cydnie Malone and Maddie Walters each had four points for North Lamar.
With the win, the Pantherettes move to 5-1 in district play. They will travel to Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday night.
