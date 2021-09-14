The Detroit Eagles have called off their Week 4 football game against Leonard after a spate of illness on the team has left faculty concerned.
Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said the culprit wasn’t solely Covid-19, saying the team was battling a “combination of illneses,” with several players and coaches alike out with illnesses and waiting on results.
As of press time Tuesday, the illnesses there have had no impact on other Eagles athletic programs such as volleyball or cross country.
