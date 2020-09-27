JOAQUIN — What’s a scrappy Division 2 team in a rebuilding year to do against a No. 5 ranked Division 1 team? Fight — like hell.
And fight the Clarksville Blue Tigers (2-3) did against the Joaquin Rams (4-0) on Friday during Joaquin’s homecoming game. Although the Rams successfully defended their home turf, the victory didn’t come without a shiner. Joaquin won 40-10, but those 10 points by Clarksville were the most the Rams have given up all season.
Coming off their second loss of the season — a 51-21 home field loss to the Prairiland Patriots in a game where penalties and the loss to injury of senior linebacker Ardadrian Gray proved too much to overcome — the Tigers knew they were facing tough odds against Joaquin. The Rams have been formidable this season, going undefeated in non-conference games with wins of 8-6, 41-0 and 37-0. And Gray remained on the sidelines.
“We had guys asked to play positions that they’ve never played in their life. It’s one of those things where we’re without some key guys right now, and it allowed these guys that we do have to believe in themselves,” head coach Jarrick Farmer said. “It allowed them to play without those guys to see what they can do against a team in 2A Division 1.”
The Rams hit the field ready to continue shutting their opponents out, and they scored quickly on their first possession after forcing Clarksville to punt. Much as they’d done all season, the Rams moved by the ball on the ground rather than through the air, and the Tigers didn’t have the size or experience to stop them. Over a series of four downs from their own 37, the Rams struck first with a 16-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion put them in the lead 8-0 about halfway through the first quarter.
It was Tigers sophomore defensive back Na’Quavus Caesar who brought Joaquin’s potential shutout streak to an end. The Rams forced Clarskville to punt again and took over at their own 28. Much like their first possession, they marched the ball to Clarksville’s 22 — but that’s where the drive would end. The Rams fumbled, and Caesar got his hands on the ball. He made a beeline for the end zone, and no Ram could catch him. Freshman quarterback Johnathan Olguin picked up the extra point to close the gap to 8-7.
There was 1:37 left in the first quarter, and Joaquin used every bit of it to answer back, ultimately scoring with a 1-yard run with just 12 seconds remaining. The Rams again opted for the two-point conversion, and they took the lead 16-7 at the end of the first.
Joaquin rinsed and repeated their first quarter strategy to tack another 16 points on the board in the second quarter while shutting Clarksville out. It was during this quarter the Tigers lost another valuable player in the game — Caesar. With just less than 6 minutes to halftime, Caesar took a hit to the knee that left him on the field. A few minutes later and with the help of two people, Caesar limped off the field. But neither the odds, the scoreboard or the injuries dashed the Tigers’ spirit. “Keep fighting, keep fighting,” a player shouted as the Rams took a 32-7 lead.
The Tigers defense hit the field renewed after halftime, and they held the Rams to just one more touchdown. Tigers junior defensive back Devin Scales, who had 5 tackles and a fumble recovery, made the Rams work for it as he put a stop to several would-be touchdown runs. But the Rams chewed away at the yards between them and the end zone, and they notched their final points with a run of just inches and another two-point conversion.
The Tigers didn’t answer back until the closing minute of the third quarter. Although Clarksville had trouble most of the night picking up a second set of downs, Olguin and senior running back Jaqualin Dennis took turns running the ball to move the chains from their own 25 to the Rams’ 16, where they could go no further. Forced into 4th and 4, Olguin nailed a 26-yard field goal for the final points of the night.
With the Rams offense spending so much time on the field, the Tigers defense had plenty of opportunity to shine. Senior running back and linebacker Jaqualin Dennis racked up 9 tackles and forced a fumble, while senior lineman Ronomeke Rodriguez notched 7 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Nikereion Marcy had 6 tackles, and sophomore linebacker Zion Banks racked up 5 of his own.
The Tigers will get a chance to heal up with a bye this Friday before they begin conference play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 when they travel to take on the Bowie Pirates (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.