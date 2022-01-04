For two quarters, the Bowie Pirates gave the Rivercrest Rebels all they could handle on New Years Eve. However, the Rivercrest offense came out guns blazing in the second half, and pulled ahead to down the Pirates 53-41.
Out of the gate, both teams were able to give the opposing offense troubles, and clean looks at the basket were few and far between.
“Bowie is a good team, they’ve improved a lot from last year, and it was definitely a good, back-and-forth game early on,” Rivercrest coach Quincy English said.
The Rebels entered the second quarter up four, leading 13-9, but after a second quarter that went in Bowie’s favor by a similar margin, the Rebels clung to a one-point lead entering halftime.
While the Pirates’ defense was able to bother the Rebels all game long, the Rebels didn’t do themselves any favors, committing an uncharacteristically high number
of turnovers.
“They weren’t really pressuring us, and those turnovers were mostly on us,” English said. “We got impatient at times, and that’s when we began turning it over. We also tried to make a few big cross-court passes on fast breaks that got away from us as well.”
In the second half, the explosive Rivercrest offense began to find its footing and pull away. It started in the third quarter, in which guard Kamryn English scored seven of his team’s 11 points, but the true burst came in the final period, when Rivercrest scored 19 points.
“I think the big moment that really sealed things was early in the quarter, when Kamryn hit a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions,” Quincy English said.
Kamryn English ultimately led his team in scoring with 27 points, and he also dished out a team-best five assists.
Darrion Ricks also provided his team with a boost, pacing the team in the first half with his scoring, and nailing a 3-pointer of his own down the stretch in the second half. Ricks finished with 15 points while pulling down nine rebounds.
While Rivercrest’s offense came alive late, it was the Rebels’ defense that left their coach most impressed.
“I’m not going to lie, defense is something we’ve been struggling with a bit this season,” he said. “So I thought we did a really good job limiting a good team to just about 40 points.”
While Kamryn English and Ricks did most of the scoring for Rivercrest, junior Zane Dees added six points, Kirk Killian scored three and Noah Altal had two points in the opening quarter.
The Rebels will be in action again today at home as they take on the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
