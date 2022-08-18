The Rivercrest Lady Rebels came up short Tuesday in their game against Miller Grove, faltering in straight sets 14-25, 13-25, 17-25.
Emma Johnson led the team with six kills and Kynzie Franks added five.
Vivian Hines recorded four aces, 17 assists and eight digs. And Logan Huddleston racked up a team-best 21 digs.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.