A common mantra in sports is, “It’s never over until it’s over.” The Paris Ladycats volleyball team showed just how true that statement is on Friday evening, when the team rallied from a daunting 0-2 set deficit to take down the Bullard Lady Panthers in five sets.
The first set wasn’t exactly the closest of fights, as Bullard took it 25-14.
In the second, the Ladycats kept it more tightly contested, though again they eventually fell 25-19, giving Bullard a commanding 2-0 lead.
Rather than acquiesce, the Ladycats dug deep and found ways to start flipping the script.
The third set was an inverse of the second, and the Ladycats came out on top 25-19.
Ladycats head coach Ashley Green credits the pivotal third set as the difference maker in the match, and said the it was in that set that the players started playing for each other and playing as more of a
cohesive unit.
The fourth set was a trying one, and Bullard threatened to take the set then and there. However, Paris was able to find the stops it needed to continue playing, and took the set 27-25.
Then, Paris again came out on top in a shortened fifth set, which the Ladycats won 17-15.
“The pressure moments we faced during this game is what makes us a team,” Green said. “These girls fought hard, and never gave up! I am so proud of them and now they know what they are capable of.”
Junior Macey McAmis led the team offensively, finishing with 16 kills, 12 digs and two aes. Hannah Gibbons finished with 11 kills, five blocks and three aces. Bella Lewis recorded a team-high 18 digs. And Lilly Lewis had a strong all-around game, which saw her tally four kills, three blocks, a team-best 30 assists, six digs and an ace.
Paris will next be in action next Friday at Wills Point.
