Statistically, the Honey Grove Warriors dominated the game against the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday night. However, it was Cooper that won where it counted —on the scoreboard — as they beat Honey Grove 28–13.
Honey Grove out-gained Cooper in yards, racking up 276 to the Bulldogs’ 226. They had 11 more first downs than the Bulldogs and the time of possession was almost a 5:1 ratio.
The Warriors held the ball for almost 40 minutes in the game. As a matter of fact, the Bulldogs only ran 19 offensive plays on the night, and that included three kneel-downs to end the game.
In the first half, Cooper only ran three plays from scrimmage. Comparatively speaking, the Warriors had 76 plays from scrimmage on the night.
Cooper opened up the scoring on their second drive after their first drive ended on a fumble on the second play. Matthew Langley had a 30-yard burst towards midfield before having the ball stripped out of his hands for the turnover. The Warriors were unable to do anything with it and punted the ball to the 16-yard line.
One play later, the Bulldogs were on the scoreboard. Colin Ingram handed the ball off to Canon Ingram, who burst through the line and scampered 84 yards for the score. The two-point conversion made it 8–0.
Honey Grove marched down the field on the next possession. They went 12 plays and almost took seven minutes off the clock. It looked like the Warriors were about to get the tying touchdown.
Quarterback Levi Beavers ran the ball from the nine and was pushing his way toward the goal line. As he got closer to scoring, though, the ball was knocked out of his hands. Colin Ingram scooped it up at the five and ran it back 95 yards for a Bulldogs touchdown.
Down 14–0, everyone in Honey Grove was in disbelief as to what happened — everyone except the players on the field. They got the ball back this time and did what they had done all half. They marched down the field. Taking nearly eight minutes off the clock, the Warriors faced a fourth-and-goal with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Beavers handed the ball to Deon Morris for a two-yard score. The extra point was good, making the score 14–7 at the half.
The Bulldogs ran more plays on the opening drive of the third quarter than they did the entire first half. The result of the drive was the same, though.
After an unsuccessful onside kick for Honey Grove to start the half, Cooper went 42 yards for the score. This time it was Colin Ingram keeping it on a quarterback-option. Canon Ingram was successful on the two-point conversion.
The Warriors next scored on the ensuing drive. Anthanie Whitman capped off the 60 yard drive with a seven yard score. Unfortunately for Honey Grove that was the last time they would score.
The Bulldogs put the game out of reach on the second play of their next possession. Colin Ingram’s only pass attempt on the night went for a 42 yard touchdown to Markell Smith. On the play, Smith got behind the defense and found himself all alone sprinting towards the end zone. Ingram’s pass was a perfectly thrown ball that hit Smith in stride at the ten yard line.
The Warriors’ next two possessions ended in an interception and on downs respectively. With the loss, Honey Grove is now 1–3 in district with two more to go. Meanwhile, Cooper remains perfect on the season with an 8–0 record (4–0 in district).
