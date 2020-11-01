The Chisum Mustangs will officially be taking part in some playoff football. With the Mustangs’ 36-28 win Friday over the DeKalb Bears, the team clinched a playoff berth for the second time in three years.
The first half of the contest was a bonafide shootout. The Bears got on the board first, scoring on their first drive of the game to go up 7-0 early, but Chisum running back Zaquavious Price evened the score right back up with a touchdown of his own.
“We evened it up on that touchdown run, and it was off to the races,”
Later in the half, Price would again find the end zone, this time on an 85-yard kickoff return.
When going to a Chisum football game, you can expect to see almost the entirety of the team’s offense coming from the running game. That was not the case Friday, as Chisum quarterback Levi Weems took to the air early and often, and with great efficiency.
“Levi played extremely well,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “We noticed when looking at film that we could throw it more against these guys, so we turned to Levi and he definitely executed and delivered. I’m really proud of how he competed.”
While the first half was a back-and-forth firefight, the Mustangs defense took control in the second half, limiting the Bears to just a single second half touchdown.
“Our defense really wasn’t all that good in the first half,” Pevey admitted. “They came up big in the second half, though. I think they had four straight possessions where we limited them to three-and-out.”
Weems finished the game 8-12 on his passing attempts, racking up 152 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes, one to Espn Blyton and one to Ashton Fleming.
Price had 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Blyton had 108 total yards and Fleming ran for 77 yards.
Defensively, Braylon Bryant led the way with eight tackles and a forced fumble. Rylan Boutwell finished with eight tackles as well, one of which was a sack. Fleming had seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Braydon Brown had seven tackles, and Tristen Preston, Blyrton and Jacob Meyer each had three.
The Mustangs will wrap up their season next week against Cumby, but win or lose, the team is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs after their Friday win.
“It feels great, especially with all the craziness this season” Pevey said. “These kids had to face a lot of adversity and they handled it great. I’m just so proud of all of them.”
