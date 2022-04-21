For the North Lamar Pantherettes, it was simple: a win against Pittsburg in the season finale Tuesday would mean they locked up second place in district. When all was said and done, they walked off their home field with a 10-5 win and a bi-district date with Lindale.
Not only did North Lamar get the win in their last game of the season, it was senior night for the Pantherettes and the four seniors — Kate Rainey, Sloane Hill, Claire Stewart and Emma Layton — each had big games for North Lamar like they have their whole career.
“The word family comes to mind,” Rainey said after the game when asked about this team and what they mean to her. “These girls have always been there for me.”
Pittsburg got on the board in the first inning after they capitalized on a couple of Pantherette errors. North Lamar returned the favor and tied the game when they came to bat. Emma Layton got her first of three hits when she singled in the first. Sloane Hill reached on an error two batters later. While Kate Rainey was up to bat, Layton scored on a passed ball.
The score remained 1-1 until the third inning. After Pittsburg scored one more run in their half of the inning, North Lamar took control of the game when they came to bat. Madi Reeves and Emery Reaves both singled to start the inning. Layton reached on an error. Claire Stewart’s single on the next at bat tied the game when Maddi Reeves crossed the plate.
“Getting these last four years with them has been the world to me,” Stewart said about playing with her teammates. “I’ve had such a blast. Tonight was so much fun.”
North Lamar took the lead for good when Sloane Hill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Rainey’s sacrifice fly was the first out of the inning but it also scored Layton and pushed North Lamar’s lead to 4-2. Hannah Kent got in the action with a hard line drive hit to center field scoring both Stewart and Hill.
“Our bond is super strong,” Hill said after the win. “I wouldn’t want to be out here with anybody else.”
In the fourth inning, the Pantherettes added another run. This time Emma Layton scored when Sloane Hill tripled to right field. In the fifth inning, North Lamar put three more runners across the plate. Danika Hueberger, Reeves, Reaves, and Claire Stewart all singled. Sandwiched in there was a double by Emma Layton.
“After the Bullard game last year, I told them it’s our time to just go out and have fun,” Layton said. “This has been my most fun year. We have the best bond and we are all so close.”
For the game, Layton finished with three hits and two RBI. Stewart had two hits and two RBI. Hill added one hit and two RBI. Rainey also had an RBI. Hannah Kent also had two hits and two RBI. Sydnee Bankston, Reeves and Reaves all had two hits for North Lamar while Danika Heuberger had one.
Pittsburg added a few more runs in the sixth inning but that was it. The Pantherettes finished district with a 7-3 record and in second place behind Gilmer. North Lamar will play their Bi-District series with Lindale starting April 27 at 6 p.m. Game 1 will be at North Lamar. Game 2 will be Thursday in Lindale at 6 p.m. If necessary, game 3 will be Saturday at 11 a.m in Sulphur Springs.
