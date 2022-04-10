The Paris Wildcats fell behind early against the Liberty-Eylau Leopards on Friday and were unable to mount a comeback, falling 6-0 to the defending district champions.
The Wildcats had a difficult time generating offense against L-E’s pitching duo, and Paris’ first hit didn’t come until a fourth-inning single by Jack Brazeal.
Joey Allen and Jay Heath also managed hits for Paris.
Joey Allen was solid on the mound for Paris, scattering six hits and four earned runs across five innings, striking out six batters in the process.
