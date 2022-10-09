A safety and a field goal are the only two scoring methods that didn’t make the stat sheet Friday night for Honey Grove in their 54–22 win over Rivercrest. Other than that, the Warriors scored every other way possible, including a couple of defensive touchdowns as well as a punt return.
Much like last week against Cooper, it was the second quarter that gave Rivercrest trouble. After giving up 32 second quarter points last week, the Rebels watched Honey Grove score 28 on Friday night.
Honey Grove scored the first 13 points of the game. First it was Ryelan Morris with a 13 yard run. Less than two minutes later, Morris passed the ball to Jarrmez Daniels for a 90 yard touchdown play.
The Rebels came storming back though. Fifty-nine seconds after Daniels' score, Rebel quarterback Chase Duffer hit Mark Grider for a 87 yard touchdown strike. A few minutes later and Cason Fields caught a pass from Duffer in the corner of the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Rivercrest enjoyed a 14–13 lead.
The first three minutes of the second quarter saw two touchdowns for Honey Grove and four turnovers committed. It started with a Touchdown run from Anthanie Whittman. On the ensuing kickoff, the Rebels muffed the catch and the Warriors recovered at the 30 yard line.
On the next play, Mark Grider intercepted a pass from Morris at the four yard line. On the very next play, Connor Herring had the ball stripped out of his hand while fighting for more yardage. The Warriors took over at the 34 yard line. The Rebel defense stopped the Warriors on a fourth down and short inside the 10 yard line. The fourth turnover happened two plays later. Duffer, dropping back to pass, was hit from behind causing the ball to come out. Levi Beavers fell on it in the endzone for a Warrior score.
Less than two minutes later, the Warrior defense came through again. And once again it was Beavers. This time he intercepted a Duffer pass at the 35 yard line and took 65 yards to the house.
“Levi is a very, very talented sophomore,” Honey Grove head coach Shane Fletcher said after the game. “When he comes, he’s coming for blood. But, to be honest, our whole defense is like that. They are vicious.”
The Warriors scored twice more off Ryelan Morris rushes. and once from a punt return by Dre Patt.
“I was proud how we scored in all three phases of the game,” Fletcher continued. “We scored on offense, defense and special teams. That Dre Patt punt return was one for the record books. He made about eight different cuts in that thing.”
The Rebels last score came nearly midway through the fourth quarter. Chase Duffer threw his third touchdown pass of the night. This one a 33 yard pass to Chance Duffer. Duffer finished with 268 yards for the Rebels. Meanwhile, Honey Grove had 131 rushing yards from their quarterback Morris, who also threw for 137.
Rivercrest drops to 1–2 in district play while the Warriors are now 2–0. The Rebels will play Alba Golden this Friday while the Warriors will play Quinlan Boles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.