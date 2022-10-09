noney goves also.JPG

A safety and a field goal are the only two scoring methods that didn’t make the stat sheet Friday night for Honey Grove in their 54–22 win over Rivercrest. Other than that, the Warriors scored every other way possible, including a couple of defensive touchdowns as well as a punt return.

Much like last week against Cooper, it was the second quarter that gave Rivercrest trouble. After giving up 32 second quarter points last week, the Rebels watched Honey Grove score 28 on Friday night.

